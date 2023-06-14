Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement
Former Black Leopards, SuperSport and Polokwane City midfielder Jabulani Maluleke says his love for the game of football has guided him into a mentor and coach.
Maluleke says he's learning a lot in his new role as a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the now 41-year-old said he knew it was time to hang up his boots.
This is the first time on radio to say that I have officially retired. I live a private life. Until today people have asked if I am still playing but when people ask me, I say that I am now a coach. I feel like I have played my part as a player, and I have made up my mind with my family to call it quits.Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
After I came back from Venda Academy and the season finished, I called it after that. When you reach a certain age people will call you names and question why you are still playing so I felt I should leave the game while I was not at that stage yet.Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
Having moved into the coaching arena, Maluleke said current Supersport United first team coach, Gavin Hunt has been a massive help.
Gavin has played a big role in my life, and I’ve learned so much under his guidance. When I retired, he gave me call to come be part of Supersport. I’m the coach of the U19 and for the first team I do set pieces with them. I take most of the boys for freekicks and corners.Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
After training I take them for maybe 15 or 20 minutes for those sessions. When you do extra it can only help you and it makes it easier when you go on to the field for a game. I encourage them to have one person take the freekick and no one else around them so that they have a clear idea of where to go without distractions.Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
We need leaders in the game. I don’t mean captains of the team. Leaders must be all over the team and be together as one so that we can achieve more as a group. When people get told what to do inside the field, they take it personally, but I am guiding them.Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
Watch below for the full interview with Jabulani Maluleke:
This article first appeared on 947 : Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement
More from Sport
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker
The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his passing over the weekend.Read More
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos
Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Broos wants his players to treat it like a high-pressure encounter.Read More
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS
Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned.Read More
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner
Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many.Read More
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker
Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981
Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions.Read More
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon
Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was held by Frith van der Merwe.Read More
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.Read More
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away
Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.Read More