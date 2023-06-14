Streaming issues? Report here
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement

14 June 2023 7:45 PM
by Michael Pedro
Supersport united
Jabulani Maluleke
#MSW

Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team.

Former Black Leopards, SuperSport and Polokwane City midfielder Jabulani Maluleke says his love for the game of football has guided him into a mentor and coach.

Maluleke says he's learning a lot in his new role as a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the now 41-year-old said he knew it was time to hang up his boots.

This is the first time on radio to say that I have officially retired. I live a private life. Until today people have asked if I am still playing but when people ask me, I say that I am now a coach. I feel like I have played my part as a player, and I have made up my mind with my family to call it quits.

Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach

After I came back from Venda Academy and the season finished, I called it after that. When you reach a certain age people will call you names and question why you are still playing so I felt I should leave the game while I was not at that stage yet.

Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
jabu-jpg

Having moved into the coaching arena, Maluleke said current Supersport United first team coach, Gavin Hunt has been a massive help.

Gavin has played a big role in my life, and I’ve learned so much under his guidance. When I retired, he gave me call to come be part of Supersport. I’m the coach of the U19 and for the first team I do set pieces with them. I take most of the boys for freekicks and corners.

Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach

After training I take them for maybe 15 or 20 minutes for those sessions. When you do extra it can only help you and it makes it easier when you go on to the field for a game. I encourage them to have one person take the freekick and no one else around them so that they have a clear idea of where to go without distractions.

Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach

We need leaders in the game. I don’t mean captains of the team. Leaders must be all over the team and be together as one so that we can achieve more as a group. When people get told what to do inside the field, they take it personally, but I am guiding them.

Jabulani Maluleke, Supersport United U19 Coach
jabu-2jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Jabulani Maluleke:


This article first appeared on 947 : Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement




