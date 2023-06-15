Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 are:
Lotto: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49 B: 16
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50 B: 33
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 14/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2023
#LOTTO: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49#BONUS: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50#BONUS: 33 pic.twitter.com/kKvCK0CPWF
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (14/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/r73iYphz4q
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (14/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/8DVkxTn8Rs
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (14/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4yRtba8hJE
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom
In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always...Read More
Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience
A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent job.Read More
[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'
Motoring journalist Ernest Page has heaped praise on the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4 after its Car of the Year win.Read More
Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day
With Youth Day coming up, here is a list of songs made by local artists to protest South Africa's political strife, 47 years ago.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!Read More
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money ShowRead More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More