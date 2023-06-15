



JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has clarified details surrounding his academic qualifications.

Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.

Weeks after he was elected to the mayoral office, he insisted that his academic achievements had no direct impact on his ability to lead the city.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, he said he had obtained a National Intermediate Certificate (NIC).

According to the Department of Higher Education’s website, the NIC is a level three certificate which is awarded to a student on completion of grade 10.

It allows the holder to be enrolled at a technical and vocational education training (TVET) college.

"The only thing that I have is a NIC certificate."

Gwamanda explains why he didn't continue his studies after obtaining the certificate.

"The reason why I did not continue was because I had to focus on other issues. Me focusing on building my family meant that I had to work harder than the rest of us."

However, this is in contradiction to Al Jama-ah leader, Ganief Hendricks, who told Carte Blanche that Gwamanda had a diploma in business.

This article first appeared on EWN : I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric