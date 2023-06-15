



Dr Kevin Winter (Senior Lecturer in Environmental and Geographical Sciences at the University of Cape Town) discusses the recent flash floods and heavy rainfall patterns in Cape Town.

Listen to his take below.

The Dr with the same name as the season we're in says the rainfall Cape Town is experiencing is "not historically unusual, it's just happening earlier than expected".

Traditionally, rainfall occurs in late June and early July but it's not "unusual" to have early rainfall in May lasting through June and July, says Winter.

When it comes to current rainfall patterns, he says "we're about where we were in the 1990s. Back in the 90s we also got rainfall at the end of May and during June like we have now.

"We haven't seen this level of consecutive rainfall for a while but the pattern is not unusual."

When it comes to City floods in specific areas, the lecturer says it's because the City has been built up since the 90s which results in "groundwater rising" - apparently, this is to be expected after 10 consecutive days of rainfall.

For now, the science lecturer says, rainfall levels are "within a reasonable range."

Stay warm, Cape Town.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Cape Town's flash floods due to 'groundwater rising'