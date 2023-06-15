No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government
Africa Melane interviews Colin Deiner, Western Cape Government Chief Director: Disaster Management.
Cape Town has been hit by severe rainfall, resulting in heavy floods.
As a result, parts of the city have electricity supply issues, a lack of running trains, and overall havoc on the roads.
We aren't in the clear just yet, as the South African Weather Service has reported a series of cold fronts expected over most parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Thursday.
RELATED: (WATCH) Cape Town is underwater after HEAVY floods – stay safe!
Deiner says that their teams have been hard at work to deal with the aftermath of the floods.
The areas of most concern include the city centre, informal settlements, Paarl, the Garden Route and Overberg, where four Eskom pylons were lost.
Deiner says they are preparing, assessing risks and deciding where to deploy people, before the next cold front hits.
As of yet, no lives have been lost due to the flood.
No injuries, no deaths, which obviously we are very thankful for and hope we can keep it that way.Colin Deiner, Western Cape Government Chief Director: Disaster Management
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
