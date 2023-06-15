



CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations will continue on Thursday after damaging winds and heavy rainfall pummelled parts of the Cape for a second night.

Flooding has been reported in several areas, including Strand, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

Humanitarian aid organisations like Gift of the Givers have since Wednesday been deploying teams to assist affected residents.

Western Cape Disaster Management head, Colin Deiner: "We've had a lot more rain and wind overnight, so assessments and responses early morning is pretty much what we are going to be looking at. The areas we dealt with yesterday, obviously there was a lot of flooding within the city, in a lot of the informal settlements. Obviously, our real concerns were up in the Paarl area with the Berg River... a lot of water was released yesterday but obviously with overnight, we'll have to see how that went."

WATCH: Flooding chaos in parts of Western Cape

This article first appeared on EWN : Mop-up operations to continue in CT after second night of heavy rain