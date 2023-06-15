SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes
Adidas may be in hot water following serious claims of unpaid taxes.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is said to be bringing the heat down on the German sportswear brand, claiming a R1.9 billion unpaid tax bill relating to customs duties.
The underpayment is said to be over an eight-year period, from 2007 to 2013, Business Day reports.
SARS is acting against both Adidas International Trading (in Switzerland) and its local subsidiary, demanding customs payment (along with interest and penalties).
News24 reports that Adidas applied for a suspension of the payment request in addition to filing a lawsuit in 2019, challenging the decision in the High Court.
If the court were to rule in favour of SARS, Adidas said it would appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Adidas’ 2022 annual report did note a ‘dispute with the local revenue authorities in SA with regard to the customs value of imported products’.
This article first appeared on 947 : SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123264079_tsim-sha-tsui-hong-kong-china-april-09-2019-adidas-brand-logo-seen-in-tsim-sha-tsui-hong-kong.html
More from Business
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.Read More
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!Read More
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money ShowRead More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More