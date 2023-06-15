SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NHI bill fails to address SA's dire shortage of healthcare workers, says Sama The National Assembly has passed the NHI Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa. 15 June 2023 11:52 AM
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage' Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation. 15 June 2023 9:30 AM
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay! Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa! 15 June 2023 9:13 AM
View all Business
Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always... 15 June 2023 11:44 AM
Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent j... 15 June 2023 11:28 AM
[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year' Motoring journalist Ernest Page has heaped praise on the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4 after its Car of the Year win. 15 June 2023 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes

15 June 2023 8:52 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
SARS
Adidas

The German sportswear brand may have fleeced South Africa from 2007 to 2013.

Adidas may be in hot water following serious claims of unpaid taxes.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is said to be bringing the heat down on the German sportswear brand, claiming a R1.9 billion unpaid tax bill relating to customs duties.

The underpayment is said to be over an eight-year period, from 2007 to 2013, Business Day reports.

SARS is acting against both Adidas International Trading (in Switzerland) and its local subsidiary, demanding customs payment (along with interest and penalties).

News24 reports that Adidas applied for a suspension of the payment request in addition to filing a lawsuit in 2019, challenging the decision in the High Court.

If the court were to rule in favour of SARS, Adidas said it would appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Adidas’ 2022 annual report did note a ‘dispute with the local revenue authorities in SA with regard to the customs value of imported products’.


This article first appeared on 947 : SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes




15 June 2023 8:52 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
SARS
Adidas

More from Business

gioiak2/123rf

Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser

15 June 2023 11:09 AM

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended

15 June 2023 10:00 AM

Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist

15 June 2023 9:42 AM

The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Denel stand at an arms convention. Picture: @denelsoc/Facebook

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

15 June 2023 9:30 AM

Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!

15 June 2023 9:13 AM

Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ inkdrop/123rf

Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'

14 June 2023 10:02 PM

Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golubovy/123rf

SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage

14 June 2023 9:47 PM

SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders

14 June 2023 7:30 PM

The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sky Internet CEO and Founder Lorna Mlonzi. Picture: Sky Internet SA/Facebook

Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities

14 June 2023 1:14 PM

An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

Local

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

[LISTEN] Cape Town's flash floods due to 'groundwater rising'

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Special official funeral for late former Bafana coach Clive Barker

15 June 2023 3:40 PM

Mangaung budget to be tabled with service delivery, state of metro in focus

15 June 2023 2:58 PM

Morero: CoJ will now prioritise stabilising its finances, revenue collection

15 June 2023 2:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA