



Bongani Bongwa interviews Michael Kgobe, Denel Interim Group CEO.

After several years of making losses, state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has reported a profit of R390 million for the past financial year.

This came out on Wednesday at a briefing of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA). The state-owned company also shared its six-month restructuring plans.

Denel Image

Kgobe says that through a two-part funding model, they were able to come back from their 'dark space'.

The first part of the model required the entity to look at the utilisation of internal assets.

Through this process, they were able to dispose of assets to generate some funds for the business.

For the second part of the model, they engaged with the Department of Public Enterprises regarding the capitalisation of the business.

Thanks to the R992 million received from unbundling the Denel Medical Benefit Trust, salaries and suppliers have been paid, says Kgobe.

Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.

As of yet, less than R1 million has been recovered from the R1.5 billion to R2 billion goal.

We come from a very dark space. Michael Kgobe, Interim Group CEO – Denel

We are busy repairing the damage. It will take some time. Michael Kgobe, Interim Group CEO – Denel

We need to start to get operations running to get cash into the business. Michael Kgobe, Interim Group CEO – Denel

We are working very closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that we do recover. Michael Kgobe, Interim Group CEO – Denel

This article first appeared on 702 : Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'