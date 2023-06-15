Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended





Bongani Bingwa is joined by environmental journalist Tony Carnie, whose Daily Maverick article looks into the suspension of the official accreditation of Major Hazard Risk (MHR) Consultants.

The risk assessment company tasked with quantifying Karpowership’s fire and gas explosion risks has voluntarily suspended itself from the country's national accreditation body.

Major Hazard Risk (MHR) Consultants assessed the fire and gas explosion risks of a number of Turkish power ships due to be moored in South African ports.

The suspension comes in light of questions being raised over the legitimacy of the qualifications of MHR's staff.

Daily Maverick reports that despite the complexity of the work of assessing risks to public safety, neither of the listed two staff members of MHR appear to have any tertiary academic qualifications for the tasks they have undertaken.

Freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie, who broke the story earlier this year, tells Bongani Bingwa about the first red flag which caught his attention:

It was a CV statement by the son, Terence Clifford Thackwray, stating that he had a BSc Environmental Management Chemistry degree, in brackets 'partially completed'. Tony Carnie, Freelance environmental journalist

And I thought, what does a partially completed BSc Environmental Management Chemistry degree look like, you either have it or you don't. Tony Carnie, Freelance environmental journalist

Carnie claims that, despite several attempts to reach out to Thackwray and his father, the pair 'avoided' him.

When questioned by Carnie, Karpowerships independent assessor confirmed that Thackwray's degree had been completed but was unable to provide any evidence supporting that.

At that point, Carnie says he approached the National Accreditation System (Sanas).

All they would say was that he was registered for the degree, so we have to assume that he doesn't have it. Tony Carnie, Freelance environmental journalist

Carnie says, to date, Karpowership has not commented on the matter.

