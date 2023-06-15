NHI bill fails to address SA's dire shortage of healthcare workers, says Sama





Africa Melane is joined by vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama) to reflect on the National Assembly passing the National Health Insurance Bill earlier this week.

Image: © slasny/123rf

The South African Medical Association (Sama) says it remains concerned by the changes which will be bought about by the introduction of the National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation.

This new bill, passed on Tuesday by the National Assembly, will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.

However, Sama's chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa says there are a number of issues that still need to be rectified.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Mzukwa says the NHI pilot projects which were rolled out in 11 health districts across the country between 2012 and 2017 failed to address any of the questions they were designed to answer.

For example, the issue of reinvestment models, the benefit packages and also, the private sector was never piloted. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)

Another issue which has yet to be addressed is around the country's "dire shortage of healthcare workers" says Mzukwa.

There's no equitable distribution of those healthcare workers, the rural versus the urban, private versus the public. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)

The state tells us they do not have the money to do that, they do not have resources. We do not understand how the NHI is going to fill that gap. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson - South African Medical Association (SAMA)

