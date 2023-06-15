Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the trending news stories from across the world, including Beyoncé’s financial impact on Sweden’s economy.

A Swedish economist is blaming Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour for the country's recent spike in inflation.

Inflation rose to 9.7% in May year-on-year, down from 10.5% in April – the first time inflation has dipped below 10% in over six months.

This was however still higher than analysts expected.

According to Statistics Sweden, the inflation drop was the result of a decrease in electricity and food prices though prices of hotel and restaurant visits spiked

Danske Bank chief economist Michael Grahn said Beyoncé’s visit to Stockholm could explain why.

Taking to social media, he said the concert ‘probably’ accounted for 0.2% of the 0.3% points added to inflation by hotels and restaurant prices.

🇸🇪 Beyonce's start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain, but probably 0.2 p.p. of the 0.3 p.p that hotels/restaurants added. Perhaps also hiked concert ticket prices (recreation). Otherwise as expected.



Thousands of people flocked to Stockholm in May to attend Beyoncé’s _Renaissance Tour _on 10 and 11 May.

It was her first solo tour in seven years and fans travelled from far to attend the concert.

It was cheaper to go and see in Stockholm than it was to go to Chicago… People are ‘crazy in love’ with her and I guess all of this pays the ‘bills, bills, bills’. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

