Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the trending news stories from across the world, including Beyoncé’s financial impact on Sweden’s economy.
(Skip to 2:40.)
A Swedish economist is blaming Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour for the country's recent spike in inflation.
Inflation rose to 9.7% in May year-on-year, down from 10.5% in April – the first time inflation has dipped below 10% in over six months.
This was however still higher than analysts expected.
According to Statistics Sweden, the inflation drop was the result of a decrease in electricity and food prices though prices of hotel and restaurant visits spiked
Danske Bank chief economist Michael Grahn said Beyoncé’s visit to Stockholm could explain why.
Taking to social media, he said the concert ‘probably’ accounted for 0.2% of the 0.3% points added to inflation by hotels and restaurant prices.
🇸🇪 Beyonce's start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain, but probably 0.2 p.p. of the 0.3 p.p that hotels/restaurants added. Perhaps also hiked concert ticket prices (recreation). Otherwise as expected.' Michael Grahn (@MichaelGrahn1) June 14, 2023
1/ pic.twitter.com/GZgjqDBK6y
Thousands of people flocked to Stockholm in May to attend Beyoncé’s _Renaissance Tour _on 10 and 11 May.
It was her first solo tour in seven years and fans travelled from far to attend the concert.
It was cheaper to go and see in Stockholm than it was to go to Chicago… People are ‘crazy in love’ with her and I guess all of this pays the ‘bills, bills, bills’.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Beyonce_in_Rome.jpg
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary
'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.Read More
More from Business
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.Read More
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!Read More
SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes
The German sportswear brand may have fleeced South Africa from 2007 to 2013.Read More
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money ShowRead More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More