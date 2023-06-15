[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'





Pippa Hudson speak with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.

In the 37-year history of the Car of the Year competition, this is the first time a bakkie has come out as the champion.

According to Page, who has been test driving the ranger, this car is a huge step up from other bakkies and a worthy recipient of car of the year.

They call the Ford the new generation because that is the direction we are going now with leisure bakkies. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

The competition has 12 main judging areas, including the exterior design, interior, practicality, value for money and overall excellence.

Page says when you go through each of the judging areas one by one, it is understandable why the Ford Ranger came out on top.

This Ford is just a special vehicle I think. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

On the face of it, I think it is a deserving winner for car of the year. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

