[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'
Pippa Hudson speak with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.
In the 37-year history of the Car of the Year competition, this is the first time a bakkie has come out as the champion.
According to Page, who has been test driving the ranger, this car is a huge step up from other bakkies and a worthy recipient of car of the year.
They call the Ford the new generation because that is the direction we are going now with leisure bakkies.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
The competition has 12 main judging areas, including the exterior design, interior, practicality, value for money and overall excellence.
Page says when you go through each of the judging areas one by one, it is understandable why the Ford Ranger came out on top.
This Ford is just a special vehicle I think.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
On the face of it, I think it is a deserving winner for car of the year.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqDdtNk5imA
More from Lifestyle
Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom
In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always...Read More
Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience
A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent job.Read More
Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day
With Youth Day coming up, here is a list of songs made by local artists to protest South Africa's political strife, 47 years ago.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money ShowRead More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More