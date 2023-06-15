Service delivery shakedown: Refuse firms pull out of Philippi due to extortion





John Maytham speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management, about how the murder of a waste collection worker, and extortion threats have seen City-contracted companies pull out of the Philippi area, leaving garbage to pile up on the streets.

Two City-contracted waste collection companies have pulled out of the Philippi area saying it's become too dangerous to operate their.

According to a GroudUp report, the firms withdrew two months ago due to the intimidation tactics being used by local extortion rackets.

Waste collection firm Wastemart stopped operating in the Philippi East area on 25 April, when a employee was shot dead while on duty.

They refused to pay, and a week later one of the workers was unfortunately killed. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

Another firm, Ithalomso is contracted to collect waste door-to-door from informal areas such as Kosovo, but it stopped servicing informal areas in Philippi at the beginning of April this year after a syndicate demanded extortion fees.

It's five-year contract with the City is worth R48-million.

Twigg says the some areas have become impossible to access without a police guard.

We're trying, where possible to get SAPS to assist them, also our own law enforcement to work in the area as escorts. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

Some of the contractors have just said no, they're pulling out because it's going to become to expensive if they're going to have to pay for resources to protect their people. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

According to a local residents who spoke to Ground Up recently, the waste is now piling up and creating a public health hazard.

Twigg disagrees that the waste is 'piling up', but admits there is a backlog.

He says the City is asking residents not to dump their waste, but rather to keep it.

We're putting in a lot of staff to assist... even hiring more EPWP staff. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

