Service delivery shakedown: Refuse firms pull out of Philippi due to extortion
John Maytham speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management, about how the murder of a waste collection worker, and extortion threats have seen City-contracted companies pull out of the Philippi area, leaving garbage to pile up on the streets.
Two City-contracted waste collection companies have pulled out of the Philippi area saying it's become too dangerous to operate their.
According to a GroudUp report, the firms withdrew two months ago due to the intimidation tactics being used by local extortion rackets.
Waste collection firm Wastemart stopped operating in the Philippi East area on 25 April, when a employee was shot dead while on duty.
They refused to pay, and a week later one of the workers was unfortunately killed.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
Another firm, Ithalomso is contracted to collect waste door-to-door from informal areas such as Kosovo, but it stopped servicing informal areas in Philippi at the beginning of April this year after a syndicate demanded extortion fees.
It's five-year contract with the City is worth R48-million.
Twigg says the some areas have become impossible to access without a police guard.
We're trying, where possible to get SAPS to assist them, also our own law enforcement to work in the area as escorts.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
Some of the contractors have just said no, they're pulling out because it's going to become to expensive if they're going to have to pay for resources to protect their people.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
According to a local residents who spoke to Ground Up recently, the waste is now piling up and creating a public health hazard.
Twigg disagrees that the waste is 'piling up', but admits there is a backlog.
He says the City is asking residents not to dump their waste, but rather to keep it.
We're putting in a lot of staff to assist... even hiring more EPWP staff.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
RELATED: All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19824698_pile-of-domestic-garbage-in-landfill-copyrighted-material-thoroughly-removed.html?vti=myqohx2llvpm81ggm2-1-17
More from Local
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?
The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope.Read More
Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN
The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to profile the other four deceased.Read More
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage
An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve.Read More
Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!
Two schools in South Africa have been shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes for 2023.Read More
A new chapter for two Cape Town libraries saved from closure
The new lease agreements for Tygervalley and Plumstead Libraries will start on 1 July 2023 and will be valid for two years.Read More
Read all about it! Open Book Festival 2023 dates announed
Open Book Festival curator Frankie Murrey says they are hard at work putting together three days of conversations that matter.Read More
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme.Read More
Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand?
Can privatisation can drag the economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented as a last resort?Read More
NHI bill fails to address SA's dire shortage of healthcare workers, says Sama
The National Assembly has passed the NHI Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa.Read More