Read all about it! Open Book Festival 2023 dates announed
Lovers of books and of meaningful conversations can get ready for the next edition of the Open Book Festival returning to the HCC in Cape Town this September.
It's one of the most popular events on the literary calendar and now book lovers have a date for their diaries for this years Open Book Festival.
Organisers have announced that the 2023 edition of the festival will take place from 8 – 10 September at the Homecoming Centre.
"We are hard at work putting together three days of conversations that matter,” says Frankie Murrey, curator for the Open Book Festival.
Open Book Festival sees authors, publishers, and members of the public engage in discussions around various hot topics.
We have a strong history of curating events that allow robust conversation to take place exploring some of the challenges we face as South African and global citizens.Frankie Murrey, Curator - Open Book Festival
We believe that through our stories we better understand and empathise with each other and as such festivals such as Open Book are of fundamental and ongoing importance,Frankie Murrey, Curator - Open Book Festival
Murrey says the programme and the topics for the Open Book Festival will be announced in coming weeks, and she invites fans of the event to keep an eye on their social media channels for updates.
Source : Sara-Jayne Makwala King
