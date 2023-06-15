The Midday Report Express: Weather conditions to worsen in the Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs? The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope. 15 June 2023 4:09 PM
Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to... 15 June 2023 3:27 PM
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve. 15 June 2023 3:18 PM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town The weather outside is not ideal for outdoor activities, but there are plenty of fun things you can do indoors around Cape Town. 15 June 2023 4:37 PM
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
Youth Day bake-off celebrates kids with autism and special needs Sandy Pekeur-Sandy speaks about her foundation's Youth Day bake-off with the simple message, be my voice, one cookie at a time. 15 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hi... 15 June 2023 2:08 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
The Midday Report Express: Weather conditions to worsen in the Western Cape

15 June 2023 2:52 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Bad weather
Clive Barker
Cape Town Flooding
Geordin Hill-Lewis

The cold and wet weather is set to continue as yet another cold front makes its way to the Western Cape.

The inclement weather takes the lead on The Midday Report today, as a harsh stormfront makes it's way into the Western Cape.

Heavy rains and strong winds have battered Cape Town and surrounds, resulting in rivers overflowing, numerous road closures, and severe flooding throughout.

The situation is set to deteriout further as the South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to major disruption of traffic in the city.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

On the positive side, we have had no loss of life and no one no serious injuries. So that is obviously great. On the negatives. The negative is that many of the rivers in the city, about five or six rivers now have burst their banks. Several of them have just started bursting their banks again because it is still raining now. So after subsiding for a few hours, the water levels are rising again.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

So it's now about 15 municipalities that's been affected. Currently, one of the big issues the Citrusdal is closed down, but you cannot get in or out to be busy trying to fix the roads so that people can move.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : The Midday Report Express: Weather conditions to worsen in the Western Cape




Trending

Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

Local

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

[LISTEN] Cape Town's flash floods due to 'groundwater rising'

Local

EWN Highlights

Montjane secures a spot in French Riviera Open quarter-finals

15 June 2023 7:48 PM

Hawks report 94% conviction rate related PPE and COVID-19 relief scheme fraud

15 June 2023 7:39 PM

Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN

15 June 2023 7:27 PM

