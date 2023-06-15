A new chapter for two Cape Town libraries saved from closure





A new lease agreement will ensure that the Tygervalley and Plumstead Libraries continue to provide a service to residents.

The Plumstead Library. Picture: facebook.com/www.capetown.gov.za

Book-loving Capetonians have been expressing their delight at news that two of the cities libraries have been saved from closure.

Plumstead and Tygervalley libraries had been due to close their doors early this year owing to the expiration of their leases.

In 2021, the City of Cape Town took a decision to delimit all external leases due to the impact on revenue of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because Tygervalley and Plumstead libraries were located in malls with an external lease each, it was decided not to renew the leases of these two libraries.

This week, the City announced that following a review of that decision, both libraries will be open for business following a Council decision to enter into new lease agreements.

Moreover the City has promised that leased properties will not be a basis for the closure of library facilities going forward.

While Tygervalley Library is one of the top performing libraries with regards to circulation figures both libraries are important knowledge centres visited frequently by patrons and residents. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - COCT

Locals have been celebrating the good news on social media with one user commenting that they had shed "tears of joy" at hearing the news.

The Plumstead Library in Cecil Road originally opened its doors in 1995 and today has 1 024 patrons. The library is home to more than 28 100 books.

Tygervalley Library has 4 610 patrons on the books. The library will be 35 years old this year.

