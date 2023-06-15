[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage





The rhino, who has been named Mpho, was taken in by the Rhino orphanage after she was spotted following a rhino cow and an older calf.

The had their eye on it and they saw very quickly that it was struggling. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

She was extremely young as her feet were still soft and her umbilical cord attached.

She was rescued and placed on an IV, as she was reportedly quite dehydrated, and given bottles of colostrum and electrolytes.

There is a search underway for the calf’s mother and the Rhino orphanage is documenting Mpho’s journey on their Facebook page.

The Rhino Orphanage offers specialised care for baby rhinos that are orphaned.

They can way up to 50kg when they are literally a few days old, but they are essentially helpless. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

After what was likely a stressful ordeal, Mpho is cuddled up safe and sound under her blanket, and the orphanage will be seeing how she adapts to milk formula.

