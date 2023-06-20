Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cape Town Empowers Customers with Solar PV Systems

20 June 2023 9:49 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Solar system
loadshedding in Cape Town
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
eskom loadshedding

The City of Cape Town is supporting households and businesses with installing solar PV systems.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-the-city-of-cape-townpng

There is a variety of benefits associated with solar PV systems for customers, and a growing interest in the technology now that load-shedding has become a part of their lives.

The goal is to empower customers with knowledge so that they can understand the technology, select the right installer, and ensure the installation of a safe, legal, and high-quality solar PV system. National legislation and regulations require the authorization of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems. This authorization is crucial as it helps reduce the risk of electrical workers being electrocuted while working on the grid. It also aids in preventing extended outages when power is restored after load-shedding. It has been observed that substandard and incorrectly wired systems contribute to many of the prolonged power outages as they interfere with the grid.

For those considering solar power, a good starting point is to ensure their homes are energy-efficient, which reduces the size and cost of the solar PV system. The next step is understanding the type of system that suits their needs. Choosing a City-approved inverter is a vital decision. Starting from October of this year, all systems connected to the City's electricity grid will be required to use an approved inverter. This initiative aims to significantly improve the authorization process's turnaround time.

It is important to recognize that a solar PV system is not merely a plug-in appliance; it is an electricity generator that impacts both the home and the electricity grid. Consequently, the City, as the grid operator, needs to be informed about it. This is a legal and safety requirement. The authorization process has been in place for almost a decade, and the City continually works on refining the procedures for the customers' benefit. While the City's registration process is free, installers may charge for completing the process, so it is crucial to confirm with the installer that the quote includes all the necessary items for a compliant system.

Even if a battery and inverter system is installed without solar PV, it still requires authorisation as it is connected to the house's wiring and, subsequently, the electricity grid.

To date, the City has authorized around 5,000 systems, and it understands that the authorization process can be time-consuming for customers. In addition to the surge in applications due to load-shedding, many applications are often incomplete, contain incorrect information, misrepresent the system configuration, or fail to include all the required documentation, causing further delays. However, a streamlined online registration system is currently being developed, which aims to significantly improve the authorization turnaround time.

For those who have installed a grid-tied solar PV system with a City-approved inverter and a specialized AMI-meter, they can benefit from the Cash for Power program. Cape Town was one of the first cities to offer a small-scale embedded generation feed-in tariff in 2014 and is now the first city in the country to provide an incentive tariff of 25c/kWh on top of that. The City's Cash for Power program aims to further compensate households and businesses by offering cash for their excess rooftop solar power. Any excess electricity generated will initially be credited to the customer's municipal account, and any remaining credit above certain thresholds (R5000 for commercial customers, R1000 for residential customers) will be given in cash for the power generated

For more information on solar PV visit their website.

Checklist to guide customers through the process.

Smaller ‘trolley’ inverters and battery systems that are plugged into a wall socket are considered appliances and do not need to be registered.




