Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sacci
The Money Show
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investment
Alan Mukoki
investment in SA

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

- The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry says government should focus on attracting foreign investment and extending trade relations

- Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki outlines the necessary steps to attract this investment

The business mood in the country is in free fall and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has called on the government to push investment.

The national business body said the country should focus on attracting foreign investment and extending trade relations.

© tintin75/123rf.com
© tintin75/123rf.com

Business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter, according to the latest RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

It dropped to 27 on the Index, a decline of nine points.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) said this is the lowest level of confidence since 2020.

RELATED: Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

Sacci's own Business Confidence Index showed a 4.2 point decline in April to 106.7, but settled at 106.9 in May.

The organisation pointed out, however, that the May number was 10.4 points lower than that for December 2022.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Alan Mukoki, the CEO of Sacci.

In the medium- to long-term, South Africa really needs to deliver on the National Development Plan, Mukoki emphasizes.

To grow the economy we need to grow our export market, while attracting investment also requires building a bigger-sized market internally, he says.

In terms of the Plan we do understand the things that need to be done. Growing the economy would require us to diversify our product set in terms of what we sell... what we are exporting... and we need to create a much bigger sized market INTERNALLY.

Alan Mukoki, CEO - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

That means investing in people... skills, and then we need people to start their own businesses so that South Africa itself becomes a big market.

Alan Mukoki, CEO - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

People who want to invest in this country also want to make sure that you yourself, present a market where they can sell their products... These are the things we need to fix in the structural economy to make sure we get more and more people with high-level competence and skills so that people can actually gain employment or create employment.

Alan Mukoki, CEO - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Commenting on the role of the electricity crisis in undermining business confidence, he says it's not so much the issue of loadshedding itself but the fact that the players given the task of fixing it have not succeeded in doing so.

This inability to solve the problem creates uncertainty and volatility he says.

The more you make promises you are unable to deliver on, the more you obviously dampen confidence, even at the level of trust... That level of uncertainty creates a lot of volatility and fear. People don't know what they should do: 'Should I put more money in organising additional plants and equipment for growth, or should I withdraw that money?'

Alan Mukoki, CEO - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We need to be creating a level of legitimacy in the statements that we make, and we need to resolve things correctly. We need to identify root causes of problems and not just run around with solutions looking for problems.

Alan Mukoki, CEO - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Sacci CEO




Share this:
