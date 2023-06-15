Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN
DURBAN - Five people have been shot and killed by police in Marianhill, west of Durban, on Thursday.
Officers said one of the suspects was a highly sought after criminal in the area, who was linked to various offences.
The police said they were still trying to profile four others killed during the attack.
READ: KZN police hunting suspects responsible for Marianhill mass shooting
Meanwhile, four firearms including two riffles have been recovered at the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
This article first appeared on EWN : Five people shot and killed by police in Marianhill, KZN
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
