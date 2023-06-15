



DURBAN - Five people have been shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Thursday.

Officers said one of the suspects was a highly sought after criminal in the area, who was linked to various offences.

The police said they were still trying to profile four others killed during the attack.

Meanwhile, four firearms including two riffles have been recovered at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

This article first appeared on EWN : Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN