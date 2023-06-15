[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town





Pippa Hudson speaks with Nikki Benatar, Editor of Inside Guide.

The midyear school holidays are right around the corner, but it does not look like outdoor activities are going to be on the cards.

However, there are plenty of things parents can do with their kids to make this break an exciting one.

Inside guide published a list of 25 things you can do in Cape Town when the weather is looking gloomy.

One indoor activity you should not miss is the Two Oceans Aquarium, which is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Insider tip, if you go after 15:00 you get R50 off the price of the entrance fee. Nikki Benatar, Editor - Inside Guide

For something creative Clay Café, which has a number of branches could be ideal.

It is an inter-generational activity which you do not see a lot of in South Africa. Nikki Benatar, Editor - Inside Guide

Great coffee, easy café food, it really is a fun thing to do. Nikki Benatar, Editor - Inside Guide

If you are looking for something to help your children spend a seemingly endless supply of energy, Total Ninja in Obz and rock climbing at City Rock are excellent active options.

© unguryanu/123rf.com

Cape Town also has no shortage of classic activities, like ice skating or bowling at Grandwest or roller skating at Battery Park.

Or, if you want to try something completely different there is glow in the dark putt putt at the glowing rooms in Milnerton.

Whatever you feel like doing, there is something for everyone to make this a rainy winter to remember.

Listen to the interview above for more.