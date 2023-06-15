Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in





Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at Wits School of Human and Community Development Doctor Sahba Besharati talks to Mike Wills about ‘the negativity bias’.

Doctor Besharati says there's something very powerful about negative emotion, and especially negative biases.

One thing that I study is awareness of the bodily self... and something that influences the fundamental sense of self is negative emotion, and not positive emotion, interestingly enough. Doctor Sahba Besharati, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at Wits School of Human and Community Development

Wills poses the question, why are we quick to react when things are bad, but we don't notice anything when things go right?

"We're more primed to be alert of negative phenomenon, and rightfully so, because of an evolutionary survival mechanism, whereas positive things, we take for granted," doctor Besharati says.

A lot of what we do and a lot of the negative bias is actually unconscious. We don't even know we're doing these things, and a lot of our behaviour is unconsciously primed. It's about what we're exposed to. Doctor Sahba Besharati, Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at Wits School of Human and Community Development

Doctor Besharati says practicing bodily awareness and mindfulness can help us develop more positive behavioural patterns.