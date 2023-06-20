



Pro Sport International CEO, Mike Makaab says they are considering all options with regards to Andile Jali’s future.

The 33-year-old parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last month and is now a free agent.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Makaab says things between Jali and Sundowns ended on good terms.

Things in the media can be exaggerated, but if you follow the trend from the end of December when Rhulani took over, Andile wasn’t in favour. The contract has been settled amicably between the two parties and was handled in a very professional way. We engaged with them when we realised that he wasn’t going to be involved the same way. Mike Makaab, Pro Sports International CEO

We have now started engaging with a number of clubs, but no formal offers have been made. Andile feels he still has a couple of years left in the game. We are also looking at potential clubs in China and the Middle East. Mike Makaab, Pro Sports International CEO

With AJ he was captain at Sundowns when Rhulani took over. He is the kind of players that can win you games and I believe he could be the difference between winning a champions league and not winning one. If any club is serious about him, they won’t be influenced by negative reports about him either and will look at his track record, which is a very good one. Mike Makaab, Pro Sports International CEO

This article first appeared on 947 : Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns