Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why SA youth must vote in 2024 John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take par... 16 June 2023 8:43 AM
Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'? Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabel... 16 June 2023 8:41 AM
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in Events of a more negative nature seem to have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive ones. 15 June 2023 5:47 PM
View all Politics
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it. 15 June 2023 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town The weather outside is not ideal for outdoor activities, but there are plenty of fun things you can do indoors around Cape Town. 15 June 2023 4:37 PM
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hi... 15 June 2023 2:08 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane

15 June 2023 7:56 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
EFF leader Julius Malema
RSA Parliament

The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema said it’s time Parliament moves to Pretoria, noting this will save the country billions in costs.

But most parties; African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus have rejected the idea.

They said that Malema's private members’ bill for the relocation of Parliament came at a bad time economically and during Parliament's rebuilding following the fire last year.

Opening Thursday’s debate, Malema said the bill was not just a financial move, but a gateway to make Parliament more inclusive. The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before Malema.

Malema said most big cities in all provinces were more than 1,000 km from Cape Town.

He said Parliament was only in Cape Town because of a colonial and racist past.

"When the union of South Africa was formed after the 1907 colonial conference held in London, there was an agreement that Cape Town become the seat of Parliament while Pretoria now Tshwane become the administrative capital."

READ MORE:

DA member of Parliament (MP) Annelie Lotriet said relocation would have financial implications.

"The reality is that members come from all over the country and, therefore, require travelling so there will be no financial implications."

ANC MP Hope Papo rejected the bill: "We call on all fellow members of Parliament and the people of South Africa to reject it with the contempt it deserves."

The bill will fall away.


This article first appeared on EWN : MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane




15 June 2023 7:56 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
EFF leader Julius Malema
RSA Parliament

More from Politics

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in

15 June 2023 5:47 PM

Events of a more negative nature seem to have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

15 June 2023 6:21 AM

Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

14 June 2023 3:32 PM

Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane

14 June 2023 10:15 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints

14 June 2023 9:35 AM

The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'

14 June 2023 8:45 AM

This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?

13 June 2023 5:01 PM

While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Capetonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'

13 June 2023 12:06 PM

Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

Local

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

[LISTEN] Cape Town's flash floods due to 'groundwater rising'

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Izinsolo zikaTokyo Sexwale, kuvuliwe ukubhaliswa eGauteng

16 June 2023 12:04 AM

The day that was: WC storm cuts off homes, honouring Barker & Sexwale’s Trust

15 June 2023 11:57 PM

MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane

15 June 2023 11:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA