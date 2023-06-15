MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema said it’s time Parliament moves to Pretoria, noting this will save the country billions in costs.
But most parties; African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus have rejected the idea.
They said that Malema's private members’ bill for the relocation of Parliament came at a bad time economically and during Parliament's rebuilding following the fire last year.
Opening Thursday’s debate, Malema said the bill was not just a financial move, but a gateway to make Parliament more inclusive. The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before Malema.
Malema said most big cities in all provinces were more than 1,000 km from Cape Town.
He said Parliament was only in Cape Town because of a colonial and racist past.
"When the union of South Africa was formed after the 1907 colonial conference held in London, there was an agreement that Cape Town become the seat of Parliament while Pretoria now Tshwane become the administrative capital."
READ MORE:
DA member of Parliament (MP) Annelie Lotriet said relocation would have financial implications.
"The reality is that members come from all over the country and, therefore, require travelling so there will be no financial implications."
ANC MP Hope Papo rejected the bill: "We call on all fellow members of Parliament and the people of South Africa to reject it with the contempt it deserves."
The bill will fall away.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
Source : EFF
More from Politics
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in
Events of a more negative nature seem to have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive ones.Read More
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More