Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion





Robert Marawa interviews Cape Town Spurs head coach, Shaun Bartlett.

Cape Town Spurs coach, Shaun Bartlett, says he is looking forward to taking the team into the DStv Premiership next season after guiding the club to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018.

The Urban Warriors drew 0-0 with Maritzburg United in the final playoff game to secure their spot in the premier division at the expense of their KwaZulu-Natal opponents.

Bartlett has since been rewarded with a 2-year contract extension at the club.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Bartlett says he's learnt a lot since arriving at the club 20 months ago.

Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season.🛡️💪🏼 #CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #PSL #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/kDR2iNk0S1 ' Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 19, 2023

Very pleased and it’s nice to get the recognition for progress and steps made. The one thing I took from Clive Barker was the enjoyment of what I do, and I try to do that with my players. Age is just a number and the experienced guys in the squad helped me a lot. Shaun Bartlett, Head coach - Cape Town Spurs

It's also important to bring through the youngsters and allow them to show their talents in the top division. We’ve got some key players that did well for us and if they play well again, they will be good value. We can’t be a selling club if we want a sustained run in the league and that stability in the squad is key. Shaun Bartlett, Head coach - Cape Town Spurs

Bartlett added that he is relishing the opportunity to play in front of a full house at Athlone Stadium.

There're a few games that are tantalizing, but for us to be back amongst the top teams in SA football is something special in itself. There’s a history behind this name and this club and there is a lot more supporters that will come to the stadiums. I’m pushing really hard for preferences of playing games. Friday nights at the Athlone Stadium would be an amazing setting and the fans would definitely come out for those fixtures. Shaun Bartlett, Head coach - Cape Town Spurs

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion