Langa residents affected by Cape Town flash floods want help to come swiftly





LANGA - Some residents say they're frustrated with the slow pace at which flood-affected families are being assisted following this week's heavy downpours.

The City says rainfall data recorded from the start of June reveals that the amount fallen is in excess of long-term averages for this time of the year.

Mbulelo Stuurman, who lives in the community’s Kayamnandi area, explains what residents have had to face these past few days.

Another resident, Nomboniso Vena, explains they’re struggling to block water from flooding their home.

The City of Cape Town says various departments continue to engage in efforts to attend to weather-related power outages, flooded roadways and uprooted trees.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says “ The City’s Informal Settlements Management Department continues to assess all areas affected by flooding. Teams are currently out in high-risk areas to provide assistance to relevant City departments where water needs to be removed.”

“NGOs are further assisting with humanitarian relief for residents of affected informal settlements, among them the Mother Soup Kitchen and Ashraful Aid International. The City is also providing milling and sand where feasible.”

