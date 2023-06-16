Langa residents affected by Cape Town flash floods want help to come swiftly
LANGA - Some residents say they're frustrated with the slow pace at which flood-affected families are being assisted following this week's heavy downpours.
The City says rainfall data recorded from the start of June reveals that the amount fallen is in excess of long-term averages for this time of the year.
READ: Mop-up operations to continue in CT after second night of heavy rain
Mbulelo Stuurman, who lives in the community’s Kayamnandi area, explains what residents have had to face these past few days.
#CPTFlooding Langa residents have called on authorities for assistance as they deal with the effects of heavy rain and flooding.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023
Mbulelo Stuurman, who lives in the community’s Kayamnandi area, explains what residents have had to face these past few days. pic.twitter.com/Yqx8TvKSqD
Another resident, Nomboniso Vena, explains they’re struggling to block water from flooding their home.
Another resident, Nomboniso Vena, explains they’re struggling to block water from flooding their home. pic.twitter.com/4xvMUdg3fn' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023
She says they also have no alternative place to live in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/6uf6uYFFFo' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2023
The City of Cape Town says various departments continue to engage in efforts to attend to weather-related power outages, flooded roadways and uprooted trees.
Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says “ The City’s Informal Settlements Management Department continues to assess all areas affected by flooding. Teams are currently out in high-risk areas to provide assistance to relevant City departments where water needs to be removed.”
“NGOs are further assisting with humanitarian relief for residents of affected informal settlements, among them the Mother Soup Kitchen and Ashraful Aid International. The City is also providing milling and sand where feasible.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Langa residents affected by Cape Town flash floods want help to come swiftly
