African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
WARSAW - A contingent of 100 specialised security personnel and journalists are entering their second day stuck on the runway of the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland.
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.
The security forces were due to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa on his peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.
ALSO READ:
• African peace mission: SA officials in diplomatic standoff in Warsaw
• Ramaphosa lands in Warsaw setting the African peace mission in motion
• SA managing potential rift with US over alleged support of Russia
• Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
• Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
• Ramaphosa: SA's non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war not the same as neutral
It’s been a frosty reception from Polish authorities in Warsaw, as South African security forces have been barred from disembarking the Airbus 340 since 1PM on Thursday.
The plane, parked in the cargo section of the airport, is under round-the-clock guard on the tarmac by Polish authorities.
Security personnel and journalists have been on board the aircraft since leaving Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
The plane has run out of food, but the crew on board are pulling out all the stops to keep passengers comfortable with supplies of beverages.
On the ground, South African diplomats are still trying to negotiate an exit for those on board, in the hopes that they can still travel to Russia for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa's security and SA journalists stuck in Poland
This article first appeared on EWN : African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Local
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More
Shoprite Group opens doors for job seekers
John Maytham speaks to Dr Leigh Adams, head of group talent and learning solutions for the Shoprite Group, about their invitation to South African youth to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More
Langa residents affected by Cape Town flash floods want help to come swiftly
The City says rainfall data recorded from the start of June reveals that the amount fallen is in excess of long-term averages for this time of the year.Read More
Why SA youth must vote in 2024
John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.Read More
Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'?
Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela,Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport
An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport.Read More