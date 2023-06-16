Shoprite Group opens doors for job seekers
If you've just finished Matric, it's more than likely that you are unemployed and desperately seeking work.
South Africa’s youth unemployment figure is a staggering 63.9%
Thousands of unemployed youth are caught up in a cycle of poverty, with no way out.
There's a glimmer of hope in the form of corporate social investment programmes such as the one initiated by the
Shoprite Group.
They are now inviting unemployed and unskilled South African youth (aged 18-34) to apply for specialist training and educational programmes at the Shoprite group, which is ongoing throughout the year.
We recognize the need to empower youth. We're driving this through two initiatives, our 7 week retail readiness programme and the Yes Initiative, that provides youth with 12 months of work experience.Dr Leigh Adams, Shoprite Group head of group talent and learning solutions
We can offer jobs as till packers, cashiers, assistant managers and branch managers. We offer a career journey for anyone that joins the group.Dr Leigh Adams, Shoprite Group head of group talent and learning solutions
Since 2016, the Shoprite Group has upskilled over 30 000 youth across the country.
About 40% have been absorbed into the group after the completion of the programme.
But permanent employment is not guaranteed.
Dr Adams says it all depends on the candidate's attitude and application of the knowledge.
Where there's opportunities, we will place them. And if not, they will be provided with a certificate which focuses on entrepreneurship.Dr Leigh Adams, Shoprite Group head of group talent and learning solutions
Candidates must have a Matric certificate.
To apply, Whatsapp 087 240 5709 or drop a CV at one of the Shoprite, Checkers or Usave stores.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : Twitter: Shoprite Group
