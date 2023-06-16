[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
Bongani Bingwa catches up with foreign correspondent, Adam Gilcrest on the world’s trending news stories, including a police officer caught speeding by another cop.
(Skip to 3:15)
The speedster, Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni, was arrested for reportedly doing 80mph in a 45-mph-zone in his marked patrol car without any flashing lights or sirens on.
After being pulled over by the deputy, Shaouni asked why he was stopped.
“What are you doing?... I am going into work, my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?” Shaouni asks the deputy in the video.
“Because you are going 80 in a 45,” the deputy answers.
When he was asked for his driver’s license, Shaouni responded ‘no’, before getting back into his vehicle and driving off with the car’s flashing lights on.
[Police officers] are human beings… unless they are on an emergency call they are the same as is… it takes a bit of brass neck to pull over a police officer.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mikdam/mikdam1010/mikdam101000013/8022885-car-in-motion-blur.jpg
