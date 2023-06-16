Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23

16 June 2023 12:23 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Youth Day
academic
University of Johannesburg (UJ)

Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.
Prof Musawenkosi Saurombe Photo: University of Johannesburg
Prof Musawenkosi Saurombe Photo: University of Johannesburg

On Youth Day, we constantly bemoan the circumstances facing young people in a country steeped in socio-economic challenges.

Some may argue there's very little celebrate as youth.

But there are extraordinary stories of young people who inspire and are changemakers - stories which need to be told.

In 2017, 23-year-old Musawenkosi Saurombe made history when she became the youngest woman in Africa to obtain a PhD.

She had completed matric at 15, and by the age of 21, Musawenkosi had obtained her master’s degree in industrial psychology.

Today, 29 year old Musawenkosi is an Associate Professor of Industrial Psychology at the University of Johannesburg.

Her research interests include talent and performance management, talent management of academic staff, women talent, the psychological contract, and employee value proposition.

From as early as Grade one, I received a lot of attention from teachers on my gift. That's when I started to believe I was extraordinary.

Musawenkosi Saurombe, UJ associate professor of industrial psychology

Saurombe's father was a teacher and she was homeschooled from the age of two.

She was an energetic child and her parents recongised the need for her to be intellectually stimulated.

At the age of four, her parents were given consent for her to start school at the father's school, on the condition that she remained in grade one for two years.

Naturally, high school was a breeze for her.

She completed matric at the age of 15, where she entered the adult world of university life.

To this day, my parents still wonder what they were thinking sending me out into the world at that age. Thankfully I had a good grounding which helped me through my tertiary studies. But looking back, I realise a lot could have gone wrong.

Musawenkosi Saurombe, UJ associate professor of industrial psychology

Achieving her PHD at the age of 23 was an "out of body experience" for the scholar.

Saurombe said hearing her achievements being lauded by others felt unreal at times.

The passionate academic has a strong message for employers to harness the skills of a generation, who's never known a world without technology.

It's important to see young people not as being entitled. We must appreciate that the future belongs to millennials and those who come after. They make up a greater percentage of the workforce so its important we allow the function of organizations to flow in a way that's congruent with contemporary work places. That means leveraging the strengths of millennials with all their innovation and ideas and giving them the space to flourish.

Musawenkosi Saurombe, UJ associate professor of industrial psychology

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23




16 June 2023 12:23 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Youth Day
academic
University of Johannesburg (UJ)

