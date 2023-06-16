The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?





Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the blockade of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security personnel at an airport in Poland.

Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate the weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying the President's security team during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission. The delay means the security team will not rendevous with the President in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Polish authorities are citing improper permits and documentation for the hold-up.

Vincent Mokoena, the president's spokesperson, has confirmed that the president has arrived in Kyiv safely by train, along with other heads of state who are part of the African leaders' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

Sitting in for Mandy Wiener, Jane Dutton speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger of the EWN newsroom, who is also on the flight with the security team.

Right now an impasse as to what will happen here this evening and whether this aircraft will have to turn around back to South Africa with all the personnel and the weaponry on board. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter.

It's unfortunate, but I don't think it's the fault of the Polish. By and large, I think you'll find that it was indeed our fault after the investigations. We were ill-prepared. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow and Director Afrasid

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.

Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.

Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

