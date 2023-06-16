The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world. 20 June 2023 3:35 PM
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months 1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14. 20 June 2023 3:07 PM
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise. 20 June 2023 3:26 PM
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school. 20 June 2023 2:36 PM
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb? According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population. 20 June 2023 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho, snatched gold in the men’s 5,000m final at Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany. 20 June 2023 3:47 PM
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
View all Sport
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round. 20 June 2023 12:09 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: Why was SA Presidential security blocked in Poland?

16 June 2023 12:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Youth Day
Cape Town floods
Poland
President Cyril Ramaphosa

All the news you need to know.

Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the blockade of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security personnel at an airport in Poland.

Polish authorities have threatened to confiscate the weapons and equipment on board an SAA charter flight carrying the President's security team during his visits to Ukraine and Russia on the African peace mission. The delay means the security team will not rendevous with the President in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Polish authorities are citing improper permits and documentation for the hold-up.

Vincent Mokoena, the president's spokesperson, has confirmed that the president has arrived in Kyiv safely by train, along with other heads of state who are part of the African leaders' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

Sitting in for Mandy Wiener, Jane Dutton speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger of the EWN newsroom, who is also on the flight with the security team.

Right now an impasse as to what will happen here this evening and whether this aircraft will have to turn around back to South Africa with all the personnel and the weaponry on board.

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter.

It's unfortunate, but I don't think it's the fault of the Polish. By and large, I think you'll find that it was indeed our fault after the investigations. We were ill-prepared.

Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow and Director Afrasid

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.
  • Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.
  • Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

Scroll up for full audio.




16 June 2023 12:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Youth Day
Cape Town floods
Poland
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Trending

Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard

Local

Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

World

What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuyane feels vindicated by court interdicting SIU probe into qualifications

20 June 2023 7:18 PM

Ramaphosa urges Netherlands & Denmark to join efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

20 June 2023 7:06 PM

First witness takes stand in corruption trial against Bongo, co-accused

20 June 2023 6:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA