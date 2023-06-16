Things are going swimmingly for talented Jessie





Jessica tells Pippa that she lives close to beach and is being home-schooled - along with her four younger siblings - by her mom. She is currently a junior lifeguard, but will soon be a senior.

She started lifesaving as a Nipper when she was 12. She says she was scared of the ocean at first and even though she overcome it, she still has a healthy fear when the sea gets rough.

Lifesaving is one of the best sports... There are so many different aspects." Jessica Allot

Jessica shares a recent experience about how she helped to save two people from being swept into the rocks at Big Bay beach. "I was in the water on my board and noticed they were caught in the current. I alerted my dad, who was also in the water, and we helped them to safety. I didn't think it was a big deal, but afterwards I was told it was a real rescue - that makes me feel proud that I can help others," she says.

Pippa asks Jessica about how she became interested in writing. She answers: "I always loved reading, so it was inevitable that I started writing."

"What I write about depends on my mood." Jessica Allot

Jessica recently won her age category at the Kingsmead Book Fair. The theme for her category was "courage" and she wrote about an older character who helps a younger character.