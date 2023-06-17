Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Popular Culture by Loyiso Gola

Bertha Spaces Festival

Don Vino Saxy Vibes

Get ready for a night of laughs with Loysiso Gola.

Fans of the Emmy-nominated comedian can catch him at the Home Coming Theatre in Cape Town on Saturday (17 June 2023).

The comedian's latest show, Popular Culture, promises to "take us on a hilarious journey exploring the differing impact of cultural moments around the world."

Gola's show will look at how pop culture has shaped our lives over the years.

Click here for tickets.

The last day of the Bertha Spaces Festival takes place on Saturday (17 June 2023).

The festival, with the theme "Radical Hospitality", celebrates the role physical spaces can play in promoting human connection and social change.

Those attending the event can look forward to live screenings of feature films, local art and food events, sports programmes, activities for kids and teens, and opportunities to connect with various community members.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

A great night of entertainment awaits because Saxy Vibes is back at GrandWest!

Popular saxophonist, Don Vino, will be hitting The Grand Arena stage on Saturday (17 June 2023).

The show will also feature some of the top musical acts in the country, including DJ Zinhle, Loyiso Bala, Craig Lucas and many more.

Click here for ticket information.

