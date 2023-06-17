Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Popular Culture by Loyiso Gola
- Bertha Spaces Festival
- Don Vino Saxy Vibes
Thank you Cape Town. We are 80% sold out we just added more shows. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket. https://t.co/z3MPEW8S6c pic.twitter.com/A96drVdZS2' Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) June 14, 2023
Get ready for a night of laughs with Loysiso Gola.
Fans of the Emmy-nominated comedian can catch him at the Home Coming Theatre in Cape Town on Saturday (17 June 2023).
The comedian's latest show, Popular Culture, promises to "take us on a hilarious journey exploring the differing impact of cultural moments around the world."
Gola's show will look at how pop culture has shaped our lives over the years.
Click here for tickets.
The last day of the Bertha Spaces Festival takes place on Saturday (17 June 2023).
The festival, with the theme "Radical Hospitality", celebrates the role physical spaces can play in promoting human connection and social change.
Those attending the event can look forward to live screenings of feature films, local art and food events, sports programmes, activities for kids and teens, and opportunities to connect with various community members.
For more information, you can visit their website here.
A great night of entertainment awaits because Saxy Vibes is back at GrandWest!
Popular saxophonist, Don Vino, will be hitting The Grand Arena stage on Saturday (17 June 2023).
The show will also feature some of the top musical acts in the country, including DJ Zinhle, Loyiso Bala, Craig Lucas and many more.
Click here for ticket information.
Scroll up to listen to more details on the above events.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=754330749401396&set=a.202082091292934
More from Lifestyle
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master
This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.Read More
Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers!
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the condition of Cape hiking and biking trails as a series of cold fronts hits.Read More
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important
Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.Read More
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding
Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it.Read More
[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town
The weather outside is not ideal for outdoor activities, but there are plenty of fun things you can do indoors around Cape Town.Read More
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical
The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.Read More