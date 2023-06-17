Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

17 June 2023 10:24 AM
by Celeste Martin
Diabetes
World Health Organisation WHO
Artificial sweeteners
non-sugar sweeteners

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

On 15 May 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

The WHO recommended that these sweeteners not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.

This news came as a surprise to many, even those in the medical sector, who had thought for years that this was the best alternative to using sugar.

The WHO is of the opinion that in the long term, these non-sugar sweeteners can be detrimental to our health.

Studies that were done before were showing some minor benefits in terms of the reduction of weight and also a reduction of these other non-communicable diseases.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

There is overwhelming evidence that there is no benefit. If anything, people are putting themselves at risk of type 2 diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases. So, henceforth, people should stop using these sweeteners.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

We are now having to re-look at what we have been advising our patients when it comes to sweeteners. For a number of decades, we've been telling them that sweeteners are actually the healthier option than using sugar.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health




