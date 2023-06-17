[WATCH] Three men rescued from Cape Town canal as flood waters surge
City teams are working non-stop to deal with the effects of localised flooding as a series of cold fronts hit Cape Town this week.
In one dramatic incident, the Fire and Rescue Services rescued three men stuck in the Parow Canal adjacent to the railway line.
The men were trapped on a ledge in the canal amid surging flood waters.
Crews from Goodwood, Kuilsriver, Bellville, the Training Academy and Metro Rescue were involved in the swift water rescue.
Staff had to rig a rope pulley system attached to the boat as the current was extremely strong, the City reports.
JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security, says the rescue was carried out using non-motorised craft with oars, for the safety of the trapped men.
The problem was made more complex by the loss of communications, making decision making difficult, however they made use of hand signals.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
After the emergency call was received at 11:20 am, the first person was rescued at 12:28 and the other two at 12:38.
I want to commend the City's Fire & Rescue staff for their swift action and skill in ensuring the safety of the three men. We are proud of our capable and professional Fire & Rescue Dive Unit.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Watch the dramatic rescue below:
To report flooding emergencies, contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/jp4safety/
