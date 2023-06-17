Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers!





The heavy rains brought by a series of cold fronts is continuing to cause problems on hiking and biking trails in Cape Town and surrounds, reports outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.

Screengrab from video of waterfall at Woodhead Reservoir posted by TrafficSA @TrafficSA

Ayliffe says damage reports are coming in from Newlands Forest, from Tokai Forest and from Rhodes Memorial.

A sinkhole has also been reported in Deer Park.

Rangers have confirmed the report of a sinkhole that's developing in Deer Park - the area will be cordoned off and repaired once the conditions become favourable again. Jeff Ayliffe, Outdoor Correspondent

Ayliffe cautioned mountain bikers to be aware of two areas of slippage and an area of rockfalls in upper Tokai, between Levels 4 and 5.

While Level 5 has now been closed, there is damage just starting to happen in the area he says.

As always, be safe when you are up in the mountains... It's possibly also not a great time to head up there... Jeff Ayliffe, Outdoor Correspondent

Fatima Sait posted the following image of damage to the Pipe Track, supplied by Brendon Wainwright.

She writes : "The Pipe Track in several places is washing away and many collapsed pathways. Too many to geotag, but before and after the water filtration building onwards is bad."

Friends of Table Mountain re-posted an image of damage to the Pipe Track - picture supplied by Brendon Wainwright and posted by Fatima Sait

Further afield, access to and from the Cederberg is restricted where roads washed away Ayliffe says.

"There was no access when I last heard, traffic officials were stopping vehicles on both sides of the road."

If you are thinking of heading towards Citrusdal bear in mind the town has effectively been in lockdown, so check up on the situation before heading out there, he advises.