The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important

They are so important in our children's lives. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush says a five-year study by the Human Sciences Research Council and the South African Institute of Race Relations, found that nearly 60% of our children have absent fathers.

The parenting expert adds that the study also found that children growing up without fathers are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.

Bush says how children will value and see themselves in the future is linked to their relationship with their father.

She calls this the 'Pappa Effect':

P - Present: This means emotional and physical presence and being really 'in the moment' when you are with your kids.

A - Available: Don't be so busy that your kids think you don't care.

P - Proud: Teach kids to value themselves by valuing and believing in them.

P - Protective: Dads are a symbol of physical and emotional security and they are often less easy to manipulate than moms when it comes to implementing boundaries.

A - Attentive: Pay attention. Listen. Talk and share. Do things together.

You need to have dates with your daughters and adventures with your sons. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Always, in every moment, strive to be a celebration and an example of positive human connection and positive use of masculine power. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

We see so much abuse of masculine power in our country that we are often afraid of men. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

