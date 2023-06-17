Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail





WARSAW, Poland - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Saturday without his full security detail in attendance.

This as South Africa seemingly began feeling the wrath of geopolitics in northern Europe.

A plane carrying almost 100 security personnel and a dozen journalists was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace to reach him in Russia.

On Thursday, the South African Airways (SAA) chartered flight carrying the Presidential Protection Unit and the media was detained for 26 hours at the Warsaw Chopin Airport, following a dispute over the weapons onboard.

The head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Wally Rhoode, who was also on board the flight, accused the Polish government of racism and putting the president’s safety in jeopardy.

After being holed up in an SAA Airbus A340-300 overnight and refused entry into Poland, South Africa was now seemingly feeling the consequences of its nonaligned stance towards Russia.

The aircraft was refused access to Hungarian airspace for the Presidential Protection Unit to reach Ramaphosa for his visit to Russia.

During Friday’s visit to Ukraine, Ramaphosa was accompanied by an advance security team that left South Africa earlier in preparation for the trip.

He arrived in Poland on Thursday after a visit to Geneva.

Members of his protection unit told Eyewitness News that it was not uncommon for the transport of their weapons to prove problematic, even in African states.

But it was never a case where they were unable to reach the president, with or without their weapons.

On Friday, the polish government said they could not allow the weapons onboard the SAA flight to be offloaded in Warsaw over permits issues.

