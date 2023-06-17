Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'





Cape Town singer-songwriter Liam Burger has just dropped a new single called "Sugar Free".

The 25-year-old describes himself as a late bloomer in the music industry, only playing guitar "properly" and singing at the age of 19.

It's been a super-busy time, Burger says.

I've been making a lot of music with my good friend Jono Greyling... We've made a bunch of tunes together; Sugar Free is the first release... and I'm making some new music, it's called 'It's You'... Liam Burger

Burger confirms with a chuckle that "Sugar Free" is not about healthy eating.

Clearing up what he says is widespread confusion about the title, he explains that the track is actually about a "quarter-life crisis".

I actually came out with the song when I was on a detox last year, which is really funny... I was moving out of home... not living with my parents for the first time ever, it was quite a shock to me. Liam Burger

When I was younger... I had a different picture about what my life would be like when I turned 25, and the person I am now is completely different to what I thought... Getting to 25, you realise that some things aren't as sweet as they should be, or not as sweet as you thought they'd be. Liam Burger

That's the metaphor for the song... towards the end of the song I say 'life gets too much for me, sometimes'. Sometimes you have your bad days but you actually realise how great parts of life really are, and it makes up for all the bad things. Liam Burger

The song is like a conversation with himself, Burger concludes.

From what he's learned, what would the musician tell his younger self and other young people?

It's what I tell a lot of people and its something that really helped me... it's simple: persistence is worth more than talent'. Liam Burger

I think that's how I've stayed being a musician... I had a late start but i really want to do this, and definitely being persistent is why I'm still doing it. The journey is the fun part of it. Liam Burger

Listen to "Sugar Free" below"

