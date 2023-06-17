DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday said it would set out to determine exactly how much South African taxpayers' had to fork out for the African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.
The mission has been beset by logistical challenges.
A South African delegation that was sent over, including dozens of security personnel and journalists, was first detained at the Warsaw Chopin airport for 26 hours because of a dispute over weapons on board their plane.
Later the plane was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace so they could get to Russia.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds wasted on this shambolic and failed PR stunt abroad," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
"The DA is submitting a series of urgent parliamentary questions to determine the full cost to the people of South Africa of this shambolic political stunt. We will of course be submitting a full set of questions to the presidency itself to obtain a detailed breakdown of the 120-person entourage accompanying the president on this trip as well as what this cost South Africans.
Steenhuisen said they would also be submitting questions to the police minister and writing to the Auditor-General to try and have the money spent on the mission declared fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
