Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Dalin Oliver, Comedian
- The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival runs at the Baxter Theatre until 2 July
- Comedian Dalin Oliver is part of the stellar line-up
- He tells Weekend Breakfast why this gig means coming full circle in his comedy career
Comedian Dalin Oliver joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Saturday to talk about the Jive Cape Town Comedy Festival that's on at the Baxter Theatre till the beginning of July.
As a man in love, his baldness is "glowing" says Oliver, to set the mood in studio.
I was telling my girlfriend Maxine that for you (SJ), I would kill a bull. Why? I remember people who just showed love to me when I was starting as a comedian, and you were one of those people. If you told me to be here at 5 am I would go for a run at 3 am and be here at 5 am with coffee for you!Dalin Oliver, Comedian
Another reason he accepted the interview request Dalin relates, is because of the funny tone of Sara-Jayne's message.
She said he could use the opportunity to punt the Funny Festival, but then ended the missive with the line "If you say no, I'll tell people you've got herps!"
That's herpes, for the uninformed. That's the first time I've been threatened with a disease related to PG 18, but I'm there for it! Very fitting, given your destination of choice that Sunday (the Sex Expo)...Dalin Oliver, Comedian
On a serious note, Dalin says performing at the 2023 edition of the Funny Fest means coming full circle.
He explains the role of Festival producer Eddy Cassar in his own career.
In 2010 I started stand-up comedy when I was still a student. One year later Stuart Taylor had a showcase with up-and-coming comics... Eddy came to watch and when an opportunity popped up for the matinee show he contacted me... I had no business being on that stage... but Eddy gave me a shot.Dalin Oliver, Comedian
From there, things happened. The reason I'm saying this is because I've been booked for the Funny Fest before in 2017 but then you reflect and you go... you had no business on this prestigious, sacred stand-up comedy stage with your gold suit and your British accent...Dalin Oliver, Comedian
Performing now at the Funny Festival, Dalin feels he's grown as a comedian and a performer, and found his voice.
Capetonians have been amazing in supporting my career... so when the opportunity arises and you're ready, you look back a lot of the times and say 'if I only I was ready for that opportunity I could have done more with it'. With this festival... I can feel I'm in such a good space just in terms of the art form, because 'funny first' Whatever else is happening in your life - funny first.Dalin Oliver, Comedian
Heading into another exciting week with the @ctfunnyfestival fam. Thanks for an epic first week & showing so much love Cape Town 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/HDcvOorV6B' IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) June 13, 2023
Dalin thanks Eddy Cassar again, this time for booking him "for the entire festival" this year.
Every day I get to perform to a full Baxter Theatre... can you believe it! There's another show that's been added on the second of July...Dalin Oliver, Comedian
It's 24 years now that Eddy Cassar has created space for stand-up comedy over six weeks. It's such a unique festival in terms of the world where it's curated by someone... and infrastructure-wise South Africa it's not like the first world where there's all this funding... creating this legacy and this brand of and making it an institution... When I was a kid this is where we went!Dalin Oliver, Comedian
Click here to book tickets for a great night out at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival!
Source : https://twitter.com/DalinOliver/status/1668577040730058753
