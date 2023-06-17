Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Latest Local
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter r... 17 June 2023 7:14 PM
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away? The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself. 17 June 2023 4:22 PM
Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers! Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the condition of Cape hiking and biking trails as a seri... 17 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
Why do we choose bad news? Expert weighs in Events of a more negative nature seem to have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive ones. 15 June 2023 5:47 PM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry. 17 June 2023 12:58 PM
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression. 17 June 2023 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of... 17 June 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hi... 15 June 2023 2:08 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest

17 June 2023 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Comedy
Entertainment
weekend breakfast
Cape Town Funny Festival
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

- The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival runs at the Baxter Theatre until 2 July

- Comedian Dalin Oliver is part of the stellar line-up

- He tells Weekend Breakfast why this gig means coming full circle in his comedy career

Sara-Jayne Makwala King and comedian Dalin Oliver in the CapeTalk Studio
Sara-Jayne Makwala King and comedian Dalin Oliver in the CapeTalk Studio

Comedian Dalin Oliver joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Saturday to talk about the Jive Cape Town Comedy Festival that's on at the Baxter Theatre till the beginning of July.

As a man in love, his baldness is "glowing" says Oliver, to set the mood in studio.

I was telling my girlfriend Maxine that for you (SJ), I would kill a bull. Why? I remember people who just showed love to me when I was starting as a comedian, and you were one of those people. If you told me to be here at 5 am I would go for a run at 3 am and be here at 5 am with coffee for you!

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

Another reason he accepted the interview request Dalin relates, is because of the funny tone of Sara-Jayne's message.

She said he could use the opportunity to punt the Funny Festival, but then ended the missive with the line "If you say no, I'll tell people you've got herps!"

That's herpes, for the uninformed. That's the first time I've been threatened with a disease related to PG 18, but I'm there for it! Very fitting, given your destination of choice that Sunday (the Sex Expo)...

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

On a serious note, Dalin says performing at the 2023 edition of the Funny Fest means coming full circle.

He explains the role of Festival producer Eddy Cassar in his own career.

In 2010 I started stand-up comedy when I was still a student. One year later Stuart Taylor had a showcase with up-and-coming comics... Eddy came to watch and when an opportunity popped up for the matinee show he contacted me... I had no business being on that stage... but Eddy gave me a shot.

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

From there, things happened. The reason I'm saying this is because I've been booked for the Funny Fest before in 2017 but then you reflect and you go... you had no business on this prestigious, sacred stand-up comedy stage with your gold suit and your British accent...

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

Performing now at the Funny Festival, Dalin feels he's grown as a comedian and a performer, and found his voice.

Capetonians have been amazing in supporting my career... so when the opportunity arises and you're ready, you look back a lot of the times and say 'if I only I was ready for that opportunity I could have done more with it'. With this festival... I can feel I'm in such a good space just in terms of the art form, because 'funny first' Whatever else is happening in your life - funny first.

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

Dalin thanks Eddy Cassar again, this time for booking him "for the entire festival" this year.

Every day I get to perform to a full Baxter Theatre... can you believe it! There's another show that's been added on the second of July...

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

It's 24 years now that Eddy Cassar has created space for stand-up comedy over six weeks. It's such a unique festival in terms of the world where it's curated by someone... and infrastructure-wise South Africa it's not like the first world where there's all this funding... creating this legacy and this brand of and making it an institution... When I was a kid this is where we went!

Dalin Oliver, Comedian

Click here to book tickets for a great night out at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival!

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




Share this:
