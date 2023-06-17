French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's top wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso "KG" Montjane and her Japanese doubles partner Yui Kamiji are the French Riviera Open champions.

Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory.

This is their second doubles in two weeks.

Africa's top wheelchair tennis player Montjane and her Japanese doubles partner Kamijin defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the double's finals at Roland Garros last weekend.

Montjane and Kamiji defeated the French pair of Pauline Deroulede and Emmanuelle Morch with 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the French Riviera Open on Friday.

The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of the biggest wheelchair tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and US Open.

Earlier on Saturday SA quad champion Donald Ramphadi and his partner Andy Lapthorne were knocked out of the semi-finals by Sam Schroder and Niels Vink 3-6 6-2 7-10.

Another trophy for Montjane in France! 🏆



Kgothatso Montjane does it again, securing her second title in just two weeks! Today, alongside her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji, she triumphed in the French Riviera Open womens doubles final. #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/Vr5et2bZwL ' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) June 17, 2023

