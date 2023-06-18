The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Jane Dutton was in conversation with actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson, Jack Devnarain.
Most companies have Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects.
These initiatives take place outside of the normal business activities of the company and have a strong development approach.
The aim is for society to benefit and is not directly for the purposes of increasing the company’s profit.
Devnarain says one of the country’s big retail banks went to a primary school in rural Mpumalanga and said to the school that they would love to bring them school shoes.
Of course, the kids were overjoyed, the parents were ecstatic and the school was also feeling quite supported because this is a very impoverished area.Jack Devnarain, actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson
Devnarain adds that there was a catch. The children's parents were required to sign a release form.
He explains that typically if you're going to do a shoot, the people who have commissioned that photo shoot or the production require your permission.
Devnarain says it is basically a transfer of your rights to that producer and the producer is then allowed to use your images wherever.
But in this particular case, the parents in signing that release form, yes, they would be able to get the school shoes, but it transferred to the bank all the rights for the exclusive use of the children's images. That really meant that the bank was effectively buying the children's rights to their own images.Jack Devnarain, actor and South African Guild of Actors chairperson
It's believed that the children's parents who didn't sign the release forms, didn't receive school shoes.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277247_male-african-hand-signing-financial-contract-concept-black-businessman-put-write-signature-on-legal-.html?vti=nff150h648tn5jcn4n-1-6
