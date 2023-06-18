New Encounters doccie looks at Bredasdorp after Anene Booysen's death
The rape and murder of 17 year old Anene Booysen from Bredasdorp was one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence in South Africa.
A decade later, not much has changed in the small town, still suffering from the unhealed wounds of her death.
In a new documentary called Dorpie, director Julia Jaki tells the story of how one community worker is fighting GBV, poverty and inequality.
The film will be showcased at this year's Encounter's SA Documentary Film Festival from 22 June to 2 July 2023.
Jaki moved from Germany to South Africa in 2012, and a year later, her life would be changed forever.
A freelance journalist at the time, she visited Bredasdorp in 2014 to understand how the small town had changed since Booysen's murder.
There she met Lana O’Neill, a community leader who set up the only safe house for women afflicted by gender based violence.
When I met her, I said I had to make a film about her. And it only took seven years for us to make this film.Julia Jaki, director of 'Dorpie'
The high amounts of violence against women and girls in Bredasdorp is not unique. Anene's death received a lot of media attention and politicians said we have to do something. I went there to see if it was lip-service and if they're really doing something.Julia Jaki, director of 'Dorpie'
Jaki said she was very aware of her role as an outsider in the community.
The documentary is told through O'Niell's perspective by following her work in the town.
Jaki concedes this was not easy, given O'Niell's time and commitment to her community service.
I filmed from 2016 to 2020. I was so glad to be able to show Lana the end product and it became clear to her why I had to follow her for a while.Julia Jaki, director of 'Dorpie'
O'Niell hopes the documentary will be a catalyst for change in small towns like Bredasdorp.
I want our national government to see what our women and children are going through. We need a budget for more social and auxiliary workers. The Western Cape depends on national government. We don't have enough social workers. Why can't we use the elders of the community and give them a weekly stipend, so a woman and child can run to that person?Lana O’Neill, Bredasdorp community leader
People are working in their own environments because no one wants to work together. If we work together, we can make such a huge difference in our small towns. The people sitting up there don't know what's happening on the ground.Lana O’Neill, Bredasdorp community leader
To book tickets, visit encounters.co.za
