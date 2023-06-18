



Jane Dutton was in conversation with Territory Manager Vet Channel WC at Boehringer Ingelheim, Lize Wichmann.

We know there are numerous studies showing that physical touch such as stroking an animal or experiencing a cat's purr increases happiness in humans. It releases endorphins and also has numerous physical health benefits. Lize Wichmann, Territory Manager Vet Channel WC - Boehringer Ingelheim

A recent article by Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies, explored the various ways pets contribute to the overall mental health of young people.

The article highlighted how the emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact on the youth.

Take a look at the list compiled by Boehringer Ingelheim on the value these furry friends add to our lives:

Companionship

Pets, especially cats and dogs, are excellent companions that provide a unique form of emotional support.

Stress relief

Pets serve as a natural furry stress reliever, helping to alleviate anxiety.

Physical activity

In particular, dogs encourage regular physical activity, which not only benefits the animal's well-being but also promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners.

Social interactions

Walking a dog or visiting a park with a pet can create opportunities for positive social interactions and increase socialisation.

Emotional regulation support

Caring for a pet creates a sense of responsibility and empathy, both of which are essential for young people's emotional development.

The human-animal bond is quite close and we know that the role of pets has evolved in our houses from a pure working relationship to more of a partnership. Lize Wichmann, Territory Manager Vet Channel WC - Boehringer Ingelheim

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health