Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
Fathers have always been seen as the provider, protector and teacher of the family - the one who reinforces good behaviour in children.
But there's also a stereotype of fathers being incompetent and emotionally disconnected from their children.
A father plays an instrumental role in the healthy development of a child and in the current age, having a father as a source of love and encouragement is more important than ever.
On Father's Day, Sara Jayne Makwala King got the views of three fathers on the challenges of raising children and what they've learnt on their parenting journey.
We parent in the shadow of our parents. If your father was there, or he wasn't, that's always going to be reflected in the way you parent.Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster
When I started to talk to my mom about my dad's father and heard the stories of the mental and physical abuse he and his siblings endured, I realized that my dad saw his sole job was to be a better father than he had. He parented in the shadow of his father. So I realised that I'm another cog in that system and my job is to do a better job than he did.Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster
Media personality Koketso Sachane has gained an interesting perspective on fatherhood through seeing his own father interact with his grandchildren.
What I learned from my father was communication and being able to debate and ask questions. So with my kids, there's that open line of communication. What I realised I didn't have was hearing 'I love you' from my father. It wasn't lacking, but he just never said it. I tell my kids I love them all the time. And the first time I heard my father saying 'I love you' was to my kids.Terence Mentor, Influencer and podcaster
Sachane believes that black children were socialised differently during apartheid, as their parents had to survive under tough political and economic circumstances.
My father was raised in a particular way. It's only now where my father was able to let go. And being a grandfather has softened him up in a lot of ways.Koketso Sachane, media personality
Parenting coach Jonathan Hoffenberg said this stems from a complex notion of motherhood.
Children often compartmentalize their father's persona and see them in a completely different way to others.
It's about recognizing the trauma but also telling men the benefits of working through their trauma. For years, we were told that men addressing their trauma is a sign of weakness. Addressing trauma is a sign of healing.Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager
Hoffenberg said men and women parent differently, because while men focus on tasks, women focus on process.
He believes women are more socially empowered and have the ability to build a network of support through relationships.
Men are socialised to be task focused. Men have support groups but its the group of guys they run with or the guys at the pub. Men are bad at facing each other, but are good at talking side to side.Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager
Globally, there is a rapidly emerging men's movement with an interesting duality - one that rejects feminism and asserts a strong, dominant form of masculinity and the other side, where men recognise a deeper form of gender identity.
It's an exciting time to be working with men. As men get older, what used to be called the mid-life crisis, is the time that men have real conversations. Up to then, the stuff we talk about is kind of superficial. It's all task stuff, it's not the process.Jonathan Hoffenberg, Parent Centre social worker and parent support manager
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/father-daughter-son-child-dad-2342674/
More from Local
University program exposes US students to healthcare challenges in Delft
US pharmacy students from the Washington State University visited Delft this week to gain a first hand experience of the community's challenges.Read More
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped to clear the backlog by of 350,000 driving licence cards by August this year.Read More
More reports of flooding in Philippi, as City continues mop-up
The City of Cape Town gives an update on mopping up operations, following days of heavy rains.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to issue a warning about unsuspecting South Africans being lured overseas with dodgy promises of work.Read More
New Encounters doccie looks at Bredasdorp after Anene Booysen's death
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to film director Julia Jaki about her documentary Dorpie, which airs at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.Read More
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
A South African delegation that was sent over was first detained at the Warsaw Chopin airport for 26 hours because of a dispute over weapons on board their plane. Later the plane was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace so they could get to Russia.Read More