Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war

18 June 2023 10:08 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Russian President Vladimir Putin
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited South African journalists present at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

WARSAW, Poland - President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his two-day visit to Ukraine and Russia with no concrete commitment from either side to end the hostilities.

The visit to the warring nations has also been impacted by a diplomatic row in Poland where Ramaphosa's security detail and invited journalists were stranded during the talks.

READ: Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full complement of security detail

Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited South African journalists present at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

Accompanied by three heads of state from Senegal, Comoros and Zambia, the president appealed to Putin to move to the negotiating table.

"All wars have to be settled and come to an end at some stage and we are here to communicate that we would like this war to be ended."

READ: Ramaphosa to meet with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia

Ramaphosa also appealed for humanitarian support, the release of prisoners of war, and the return of children removed from Ukraine.

"There needs to be a guarantee of security for all countries. This matter has been raised on all sides and we agree with that.

READ: Ramaphosa: African talks first steps to peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Meanwhile, Putin has accused Ukraine of reneging on their Istanbul treaty and said he has never been opposed to negotiations. He questioned whether Ukraine could be trusted to stick to a truce.

"They rejected that. Where are the guarantees that they will not reject any other agreements that we might make. Even in these conditions we have never rejected the idea of negotiating with them," said Putin.

Addressing the African delegation, Putin also accused the United States and the European Union of trickery over the export of grain from Ukraine, denying that the Russian invasion was driving up food prices.

"The supply of Ukrainian grain to global markets does to solve African countries' problems. We do not think that supplies of grain to the world markets will resolve the problem of hunger. It is not true."

African nations will return to St. Petersburg in July for the second Russia-Africa summit where matters of peace and security will be back on the agenda.


This article first appeared on EWN : African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war




FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail

17 June 2023 1:09 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Google Search agrees to pay $23 million settlement and you may be entitled to a portion

Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash

15 June 2023 12:38 PM

Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?

© budastock/123rf.com

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

14 June 2023 3:32 PM

Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

India state on alert over 'extremely severe' cyclone

India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit

13 June 2023 12:22 PM

[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com

How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

13 June 2023 11:45 AM

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

13 June 2023 11:32 AM

Trump has denied all claims.

Silvio Berlusconi: the property developer who became a media tycoon – and Italy’s most flamboyant prime minister

Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister

13 June 2023 7:52 AM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

FILE: Jens Stoltenberg in 2017. Picture: Kuhlmann /MSC via Wikimedia Commons

NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden

12 June 2023 12:39 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

12 June 2023 11:45 AM

Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.

