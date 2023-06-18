The benefits of renting during tough economic times





Jane Dutton was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

Financing a home in South Africa is becoming more and more expensive with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Many are being forced to go the renting route because they are unable to afford the costs that come with buying a home.

In South Africa, the rapid increase in interest rates has made housing a pretty hefty portion of your income in terms of expenses every month. If you are in the rental space, you don't have that pressure point. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

In a recent article written by Roelofse, he says while home ownership has for years been seen as a symbol of stability, renting offers distinct advantages in the face of volatile economic conditions.

Here's a look at what Roelofse says are key benefits of renting during these tough times:

Flexibility and Mobility: Renters are not tied down by mortgages or property ownership, giving them the freedom to explore different areas without the burden of selling or managing a home.

Mitigating Financial Risks: Individuals can allocate their savings toward other essential needs or investments by avoiding long-term financial commitments, providing a buffer against inflation and potential financial risks.

Maintenance and Repairs: Renters enjoy the advantage of having landlords or property management companies handle burdensome tasks.

Access to Amenities: Renters often have access to a wide range of amenities, such as gyms, pools, and community spaces, without the burden of ownership.

The old adage was to buy a house rather than rent one because you avoid paying someone else's property off. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Things have moved and we have this rapid advance on this fourth industrial revolution and embedded in that I believe is a lot of evidence where the younger generation are not looking to own things. They will rather rent them. They will rather use them rather than own them. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

We probably need to start looking at it from a different lens. Is there really value in property any longer, is the big question in terms of long-term benefits that it used to have. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

This article first appeared on 702 : The benefits of renting during tough economic times