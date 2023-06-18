



Jane Dutton was in conversation with Founder of SA Harvest, Alan Browde.

According to SA Harvest, around 10,3 million tonnes of food is wasted annually in South Africa and an estimated 26% of the population suffers from hunger on a daily basis.

20 million people are on a spectrum of food vulnerability ranging from going to sleep hungry every night to running out of food or money for food every month. The juxtaposition is really a horrifying stat. Alan Browde, Founder - SA Harvest

The organisation also highlights that the global food system is responsible for up to 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Browde says that one of the main problems, apart from hunger and wasted food, is that most of it goes to landfills.

Landfills are the third biggest emitter of poisonous substances into the atmosphere, mainly methane gas. Alan Browde, Founder - SA Harvest

Browde adds that most people are unaware of the level of wasted food and the impact it has on the environment.

The best way to make a difference is to not waste food.We have to develop a consciousness about this. Alan Browde, Founder - SA Harvest

This article first appeared on 702 : 10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry